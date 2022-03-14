One day after Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley went Instagram official with boyfriend Chris Lardakis, Life & Style can confirm the couple are engaged.

People was the first to report the news of Shaina and Chris’ engagement.

The Netflix personality sparked engagement rumors in the caption of the first photos she shared of her new beau via Instagram on March 13. “My ride or die forever,” she wrote while introducing the CEO of Kanela Breakfast Club to her followers.

Shaina, 32, introduced Chris with a series of Instagram photos and videos taken in Mykonos, Greece, including a bikini mirror selfie, a photo of them holding hands at a bar and beautiful views while sitting on the beach. The reality star’s left hand was visible in several of the snapshots, but it did not have an engagement ring on it.

Courtesy of Shaina Hurley/Instagram

The twosome both live in Chicago, where Shaina is a hairstylist and restaurateur Chris founded the Greek-inspired breakfast and lunch chain that includes four different locations throughout the Windy City.

Netflix viewers just finished watching Shaina’s roller-coaster romance journey on season 2 of Love Is Blind, where she got engaged to Kyle Abrams despite major differences —including spirituality — as well as her attraction to Shayne Jansen.

Devout Christian Shaina and Atheist Kyle’s beliefs were an issue from the start. “Shaina has extreme views on religion, and I have extreme views on religion,” Kyle shared on the show, adding, “I could definitely fall in love with Shaina, but we’re such polar opposites, and I don’t think either of us is going to change each other. And it scares me.”

But after getting to know her in person, Kyle was smitten. “Shaina puts up with my strong personality,” he confessed. “She knows how to make me happy, and whenever I hear her voice, she just, like, lifts my spirits. Am I gonna throw away an amazing woman because we disagree on religion?”

After an episode 3 retreat in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, Shaina wanted to spend the night in separate rooms and was ready to break things off with Kyle. “I just feel like we’re both passionate about what we believe in, and we’re both not going to change,” she said. “I feel like I do know in my head what I actually feel. I can leave Mexico a single woman.”

Shaina later confessed to producers that she was attracted to Shayne, who had been engaged to Natalie Lee since episode 3. “I chose Kyle, I said ‘yes’ to Kyle, but I can’t stop thinking about Shayne,” Shaina admitted. “Regardless of him deciding to marry Natalie, I’m here to find my husband, not to take a back seat to Natalie with her feelings for Shayne.” It turns out Shaina didn’t need Kyle or Shayne, as she has her “forever” true love with Chris!