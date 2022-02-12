Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams had an interesting start on season 2 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind. After the 2022 Chicago-based season premiered on February 11, they seemed happy to explore life outside of the pods. However, that bliss changed once they met in person and uncovered their differences.

Now, fans are curious whether they were still together after episode 5 premiered, especially since Shaina has seemingly had a crush on fellow cast member Shayne Jansen since the beginning.

Shaina and Kyle Disagree on Religion

After developing a solid connection in episode 1, Shaina and Kyle quickly discovered they have different religious beliefs. Shaina is a devout Christian and Kyle is an Atheist.

“Shaina has extreme views on religion, and I have extreme views on religion,” Kyle explained. “I could definitely fall in love with Shaina, but we’re such polar opposites, and I don’t think either of us is going to change each other. And it scares me.”

Although Kyle admitted his fear, he also reviewed the positive side of their romance.

“Shaina puts up with my strong personality,” Kyle said after getting to know her in person. “She knows how to make me happy, and whenever I hear her voice, she just, like, lifts my spirits. Am I gonna throw away an amazing woman because we disagree on religion?”

However, Shaina sounded uncertain when she spoke about their fate. “Do I want to have a conversation about our differences? Yes, no,” the reality star said. “It’s one of those things where it’s like, you’re preparing for the worst, hoping for the best, but you don’t want to know the answer, but you know the answer.”

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Shaina Wanted to Break Up With Kyle

After the six engaged couples went on their retreat in episode 3 to Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, Shaina told Kyle she wanted to spend the night in separate rooms to do things “the right way.” While spending the time apart, she later confessed to off-camera producers that she wanted to break up with him.

“I just feel like we’re both passionate about what we believe in, and we’re both not going to change,” she said. “I feel like I do know in my head what I actually feel. I can leave Mexico a single woman.”

After she left the resort and returned to Chicago, the Netflix star expressed his frustration, saying she was a “horrible communicator.”

“Last night, I was taken aback,” he said. “Shaina decided that she should just end our trip early and go home. I need better communication from Shaina.”

Kyle Is Determined to Marry Shaina

Though he was hurt by her sudden departure, Kyle still wanted to work things out.

“I’m going to have to adjust a lot in order for us to move forward with our relationship,” he said. “Eventually, I’ll get more confident physically around her. Ill grown on her a little. Shaina is going to be madly in love with me at the end of it.”

Shaina Wants to Pursue Shayne

After returning to Chicago, Kyle and Shaina met up for coffee to discuss why she left the retreat alone. Shaina felt that their relationship was “moving way too fast” and was “just not comfortable” sleeping in the same bed with him. However, Kyle remained optimistic and claimed he wouldn’t “give up that easy” with her.

After their talk, Shaina told an off-camera producer that she was still interested in Shayne, who has been engaged to Natalie Lee since the first episode.



“I chose Kyle, I said ‘yes’ to Kyle, but I can’t stop thinking about Shayne,” Shaina admitted. “Regardless of him deciding to marry Natalie, I’m here to find my husband, not to take a back seat to Natalie with her feelings for Shayne.”

Shaina wants to pursue Shayne, but is it really over for her and Kyle already? Fans will have to keep watching the second season of Love Is Blind to find out. Episodes 6 through 10 premiere on Netflix on Friday, February 18.