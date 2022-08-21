It’s over. Love Is Blind season 2 alum Danielle Ruhl filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband, Nick Thompson, Life & Style can confirm.

In documents obtained by Life & Style, Danielle, 29, filed for divorce on August 15, shortly after she and Nick, 36, exclusively opened up to Life & Style about the ups and downs they faced early on in their relationship. The famous couple experienced some difficulty prior to making it down the aisle during season 2 of the hit Netflix series.

“The main disconnect was that we both knew that we wanted to stay together — and I never questioned that I wanted him to be my husband,” she explained. “I just didn’t know if the timing of jumping into a marriage was right. There were so many different aspects going into it. Obviously, I wanted to be the best version of myself before going into a marriage … and that was my hesitation.”

Her doubts also had an effect on Nick, as he cited “uncertainty” as a result.

Adam Rose/Netflix

“I think from my perspective, it was like the uncertainty of her because I was very sure,” the product marketing VP said. “Then, a few days before, you know, the pressure mounts and you’re just kind of, like, ‘Wait a minute … is this the right decision? Should we just date?’”

Nick continued, “Her uncertainty created uncertainty with me and now, we’re both uncertain, and it was just kind of like, well, maybe that’s a sign or maybe we’re just panicking because it’s a pressure cooker environment. You have less than two months to decide if you want to spend the rest of your life with someone.”

“So, for me it was just all of that uncertainty kind of piling up and when we got up there on the altar and she said, ‘I do,’ I just felt like this weight lifted off and this exhale and it felt like that was the thing to do and that the rest we could figure out later if we just take the leap of faith.”

Despite the stress behind saying, “I do,” the spouses still seemed to be going strong at the time. Toward the end of July, Danielle posted a series of photos of her and her now-estranged husband via Instagram.

“Which one is ur fav [sic]?” she captioned the carousel on July 27, featuring beautiful shots of them embracing and kissing on a beach.

Only four days prior, Nick also shared a happy update about their life together via his respective Instagram account.

“Throwback to Greyson’s Bday extravaganza last weekend!” he wrote alongside a picture of him and Danielle smiling on a beach, holding their dog. “Since he’s mostly a good dood, we throw him a weekend long celebration.