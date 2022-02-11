*Warning: This article contains spoilers for episodes 1-5 of Love Is Blind season 2.*

Have you been binge-watching season 2 of Netflix’s’ Love Is Blind? The streaming giant released episodes 1-5 of the popular reality dating series on February 11, and already, fans are obsessing over the cast of new singles. Danielle Ruhl is definitely a standout contestant this season for a number of reasons. To learn more about the Illinois native, including her job and relationship status, keep reading!

What does Danielle Ruhl do for a living?

The 29-year-old is an associate director in marketing.

Danielle graduated from the University of Illinois in May 2014 with a degree in advertising. She was also a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.

Does Danielle Ruhl get engaged on Love Is Blind?

She sure does! In fact, Danielle and contestant Nick Thompson are the first couple to get engaged this season.

After immediately forming a connection in the pods, Nick, a 36-year-old marketing VP, popped the question at the end of episode 1. However, things got a little rocky for the pair once they arrived in Mexico.

At first, their problems seemed trivial, like Danielle finding it odd that Nick used homemade toothpaste, but things only intensified from there.

Netflix

Danielle woke up one morning in Mexico feeling under the weather. It was unclear if she had food poisoning or was hungover, but either way, she was confined to the bathroom vomiting. Although Nick was extremely attentive, he did decide to meet up with the other couples at the beach for drinks that evening.

When he returned to their room, Danielle was visibly upset. She admitted that she went outside and saw Nick on the beach talking to a female contestant. “It’s not that I don’t trust you, I do … it’s that I don’t like some situations that are gonna make this not work, like today,” Danielle explained. “I had three hours to sit here and not do anything but be in my head. I sat in the closet, I locked the door, I shut this, and I sat in the closet and cried.”

Throughout the episodes, Danielle did make it clear that she had trust and self-esteem issues. Even so, she and Nick left paradise as a couple, ready to take on the real world.

Episodes 6-9 of Love Is Blind hit Netflix on Friday, February 18.