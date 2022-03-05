Season 2 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind may have come to an end, but fans are wondering if a new romance is on the rise between contestants Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati. After a few social media posts together and the reunion episode, which dropped on Friday, March 4, viewers saw some potential between the two. So, are Kyle and Deepti actually dating?

Deepti, 31, uploaded a group photo via Instagram on March 4 alongside Kyle, 29, and fellow Netflix stars Salvador Perez and Shayne Jansen. The post sent fans into a tizzy as many begged Deepti to reveal whether she and Kyle were together.

“Please tell me that you and Kyle are a thing,” one fan commented. “Literally, got chills from the way he looks at her!” another person replied, whereas a separate commenter even told her to “give Kyle a chance.”

After the tell-all episode became available to stream that day, Kyle also posted a TikTok video with Deepti, spurring relationship speculation. Although it’s unclear when his video was taken, he shared a clip of himself smiling, quickly panning the camera over to Deepti standing next to him.

Multiple people commented on the video in support of them bonding. “Wow, Shake looks different here,” one person wrote, referring to Deepti’s ex Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, which Kyle even “liked,” whereas another added, “HELL YEAH.”

During the reunion, viewers watched in shock as the construction worker confessed his lingering feelings for the information technology analyst.

Courtesy of Kyle Abrams/TikTok

“I should’ve asked Deepti to marry me,” Kyle admitted. “That’s what I learned the most, I f—ked up. I mean, I love her so much, she’s the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry … Yeah, and it pisses me off that [Shake] wasted such a good opportunity.”

He then told Deepti, “I should’ve tried hard for you.”

As fans recall, Kyle was originally linked to Shaina Hurley after the first episode. Although they tried to move past their differences in religious perspectives, Shaina, 31, broke up with Kyle in episode 6 to pursue Shayne.

For Deepti’s part, she went through the wringer on the show but handled the turmoil gracefully. After Shake incessantly talked behind her back throughout the show — even mentioning he didn’t find her physically attractive — viewers watched in suspense as he and Deepti were about to take their vows. However, she took a different route in the finale, which started streaming on Netflix on February 25.

“I deserve somebody who knows for sure,” she said at the altar, while looking at her now-ex-fiancé. “So, I’m choosing myself and I’m going to say ‘no.’”

After viewers watched her powerful moment, many applauded Deepti for her self-respect. Even Deepti’s brother, Sunny Vempati, defended his sister and slammed Shake for his actions in an explosive Instagram post.

“Now, normally, I don’t get involved in drama but I’mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake’, bruh, you’re a loser,” Sunny’s lengthy statement read, which he posted on February 28. “You minimized my sister’s life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her. You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life.”

Sunny continued in his statement, “Despite your comments on and off camera about her body, she continued to only ever be supportive of you, despite our best efforts to convince her to see through your BS.”