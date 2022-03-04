Like many of the other couples on season 2 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, Deepti Vempati and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee didn’t say “I do” at the altar. Although the couple admitted to sharing a deep emotional connection, they experienced intimacy issues, which ultimately led to their breakup.

Since leaving Love Is Blind, Deepti, 31, has been reflecting on Shake’s less than flattering commentary about their connection, including when he suggested Deepti reminded him on his aunt. “We did talk about how we lacked chemistry and you know, the physical intimacy was a problem to us,” the information data analyst tells Life & Style in an exclusive video interview.

“It’s not one-sided though. I mean, I felt it, too. That’s why I’m not throwing myself at him either,” Deepti clarifies. “Yeah, it was very tough to watch back because even if that’s the case, you should still have respect for your fiancée or even just a friend. You don’t talk about them in that way to other people. I think he doesn’t even realize that it’s wrong — and that’s why we would never be compatible.”

Of course, Deepti is hardly the only person who took issue with Shake’s commentary. In fact, her brother Sunny and his partner, Hina, posted a lengthy message via Instagram Stories slamming Shake for how he treated Deepti on Love Is Blind.

“Now, normally, I don’t get involved in drama but I’mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake’, bruh, you’re a loser,” Sunny began on February 27. In addition to defending Deepti, Sunny and Hina suggested that Shake only participated on the show for “clout” and that they don’t feel “sympathetic” about the “hate” he’s receiving.

“Good luck with the rest of your life and stay the f–k away from my sister,” they concluded.

Despite backlash from Deepti’s family and fans alike, the veterinarian doubled down on his comments. “One thing I don’t feel inclined to do is to pretend I’m sad or sorry about certain things — certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can’t necessarily even speak out,” Shake wrote via Instagram Stories on March 1. “I’m just not going to do that. I’m not sorry.”

The part-time DJ added, “I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could. And at the end of the day, I’m going to live my best life going forward. And you don’t have to like me. Only I have to like me, thankfully. And that’s real life.”

Season 2 of Love Is Blind, including the reunion special, is available to stream on Netflix.