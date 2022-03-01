Bring on the drama! Love Is Blind season 2 stars Kyle Abrams and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee exchanged some heated words ahead of the show’s reunion special.

In late February, Netflix shared a teaser image for the reunion via Instagram. “Just me enjoying the train wreck,” Kyle, 29, commented. “Translation: you’re a little bihh,” Shake, 33, replied, adding in a separate comment, “I’mma warn you, I KEEPS IT REAL AT THIS REUNION.”

Although Kyle’s storyline with ex Shaina Hurley created a buzz — the pair called it quits in episode six due to their religious differences — Shake’s relationship with ex Deepti Vempati really had audiences riled up, especially after Deepti, 31, left Shake at the altar during the finale.

In fact, after the finale aired on February 25, Deepti’s brother Sunny and his partner, Hina Merchant Vempati, shared a lengthy statement via social media slamming Shake. Throughout Love Is Blind season 2, Shake made it clear he connected with Deepti emotionally, but stressed that he wasn’t physically attracted to her.

“Now, normally, I don’t get involved in drama but I’mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake’, bruh, you’re a loser. You minimized my sister’s life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her. You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life,” the pair began.

Courtesy of Sunny Vempati/Instagram

“Despite your comments on and off camera about her body, she continued to only ever be supportive of you, despite our best efforts to convince her to see through your BS. THAT’S the person she is,” Sunny and Hina continued, suggesting Shake appeared on Love Is Blind for “clout” and that he deserves the “hate” he’s receiving.

To conclude, they wrote: “In spite of your best efforts to pretend this was all fictional and it was because of the ‘edit,’ no one forced you to say those words. Good luck with the rest of your life and stay the f–k away from my sister.”

For Deepti’s part, she took to her own Instagram to share her brother’s post, writing, “The love and support from my family is unmatched.”

The Love Is Blind season 2 reunion will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, March 4.