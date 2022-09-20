It’s over. Love Is Blind stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams have split after they began dating during the spinoff After the Altar, he revealed in a statement on Monday, September 19.

“I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today. Since After the Altar was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer,” Kyle wrote via Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way.”

The Netflix star then revealed he has started dating someone new, continuing his message, “I have since embarked on a new relationship, which I intend to keep private for a bit. As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

Kyle Abrams/Instagram

For her part, Deepti has not publicly commented on her relationship status with Kyle. The same day he posted his statement about their breakup, she shared a video on her Instagram Stories that showed her and a group of friends drinking wine with the caption, “Therapy.”

The timing of the announcement seemed surprising considering Deepti just shared a slew of clips and videos from After the Altar on September 17. She set the mood of the sweet video, which included many moments with Kyle, by using the song “Woke Up in Love” by Kygo, Gryffin and Calum Scott.

Kyle and Deepti first sparked romance rumors in March after she uploaded a group photo that included Kyle and fellow Netflix stars Salvador Perez and Shayne Jansen. At the time, Kyle also posted a flirty TikTok video with Deepti, further fueling the speculation.

Fans were shocked during the After the Altar reunion when Kyle confessed his feelings for Deepti while shading her ex-fiancé Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee.

“I should’ve asked Deepti to marry me,” Kyle admitted. “That’s what I learned the most, I f—ked up. I mean, I love her so much, she’s the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry … Yeah, and it pisses me off that [Shake] wasted such a good opportunity.”

He then told Deepti, “I should’ve tried hard for you.”