The catch of the season. Another season of Love Is Blind has come and gone with quite a few eligible bachelors left on the market, but one man caught fans’ attention despite not being a contestant. Alexa Alfia’s father, Adam Alfia – with his silver fox looks and suave physique – turned heads as he walked his daughter down the aisle. Keep reading to learn more about Alexa Alfia’s dad.

Who Is Alexa Alfia’s Dad?

Fans were first introduced to Alexa’s father when she brought now-husband Brennon Lemieux to meet her family. Adam is the protective father of six children, including Alexa. While the family embraced Brennon, Adam grilled his soon-to-be son-in-law about his religious background and his ability to support his daughter financially.

“Alexa comes off as tough on the exterior, but as you’ve seen she’s a very emotional person. Of course, she’s my baby and I don’t want her to get hurt,” Adam said to Brennon during their heart to heart. “She expects a lot out of life. So, she expects just the way we live our life. You know, live-life-to-the-fullest kind of people. I just want to make sure that she has somebody that can give her, you know, what she’s grown up with.”

“I just want to make sure that she’s in good hands,” he added. The pair ultimately walked down the aisle and got married with her father’s blessing.

Is Adam Alfia Married?

Adam is married to Alexa’s stepmom Morgan Alfia. The pair have been together for more than a decade and tied the knot in June 2015.

“Happy anniversary to the love of my life. 7 years married and 10 years together. I feel so fortunate to have that once in a lifetime love. You are my life and soulmate,” Morgan shared via Instagram in June 2022. “There is not a day that goes by that I don’t appreciate all you do for me. You always keep me laughing, smiling and dancing. I knew it from our first date, and I know it now, that we are forever.”

While they each have children from previous relationships, Adam and Morgan welcomed daughter Emma in December 2016.

What Is Adam Alfia’s Job?

Adam is described as a “serial entrepreneur” based in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area. He received his BBA from Southern Methodist University in 1992 and went on to create an empire in the “hospitality industry and technology sector,” according to his LinkedIn profile.

Adam is the founder of Real Time Feedback, a company “that allows customers to directly interact with businesses in real time.”

He is also the managing director of Maestro Personal Assistants which “provides personal assistance programs” for companies in the automotive field and beyond, such as Infiniti Personal Assistant, Audi Roadside Concierge and Porsche Roadside Concierge as well as AARP Live Assist and GOGO Vacations Concierge.

Adam, along with his wife, also appears to own a fitness center in Plano, Texas. NEON CYCLE + STRENGTH offers cycling, yoga, dance and strength classes.

What Is Adam Alfia’s Net Worth?

Between his various business ventures, Adam is worth an estimated $1 million, according to multiple outlets.