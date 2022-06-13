Gerardo Valido/Paramount+

A whole new shore! A slew of reality stars, including Angelina Pivarnick, Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli and more, will appear on season 1 of All Star Shore, and the trailer promises new romances, drama and lots of partying.

All Star Shore, which premieres on Wednesday, June 29, on Paramount+, will have reality TV fans rejoicing thanks to the mix of cast members.

In addition to Jersey Shore’s Angelina, Bachelor Nation star Blake and Love Is Blind alum Giannina, the contestant list includes: Geordie Shore’s Bethan Kershaw, James Tindale and Chloe Ferry, Acapulco Shore’s Karime Pindter and Luis “Potro” Caballero, Love Island’s Johnny Middlebrooks and Trina Njoroge, Rio Shore’s Ricardo Salusse, The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex, The Circle: Brazil’s Marina Gregory and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo.

So no one will have home shore advantage, the series was filmed on the Canary Islands, which is located off the coast of northwestern Africa.

The cast will compete in a series of party-themed games for a $150,000 cash prize, but along the way, they’ll definitely get into some shenanigans. It appears many people will make love connections during the debut season, according to the trailer, but one couple has stood the test of time since filming — Blake and Giannina.

Fans first met Blake on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018, but Giannina acknowledged there’s a lot about him that viewers don’t know.

“He’s very respectful, but I don’t think that they know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is,” the Netflix star told E! News about her beau in June. “He’s doing his DJ gig now and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals, I don’t think a lot of people know that he has it in him, but he definitely does.”

Funny enough, G said she “never watched the Bachelor franchise” before meeting Blake, admitting she “didn’t know who he was” when they arrived to the Canary Islands.

“He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ol’ smile at me and that’s how I met him right on the beach,” she explained.

That being said, Giannina gushed over what’s to come on All Store Shore and said she “fell in love” with the entire cast.

“This is the best show I’ve ever done. I could not be happier with All Star Shore. There are a lots of surprises that will unfold,” the Venezuelan beauty teased. “There’s lots of sides to every single cast member that was put on there and the fact that we all fell in love with each other — every single person on that cast is my favorite person — I don’t think you were expecting it from such an eclectic group of people.”