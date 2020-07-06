New man, who this? Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten debuted her new boyfriend, Dr. Benjamin McGrath, following her tumultuous relationship with Mark Cuevas on the hit Netflix show.



“Freedom isn’t free. I’m thankful to be able to follow my heart and choose my own happiness. I hope you all do the same!” the reality star, 36, captioned two sweet shots of her and Ben cuddling up. “For those who have asked, this is why I would do it all over again … Can’t wait to share some of our adventures.”

Courtesy Ben McGrath/Instagram

Ben is a California-based foot and ankle surgeon and the father of two young children. The duo are clearly smitten with each other and fellow cast members took to the comments to share messages of support.



“YAY!!! Hehe! Loved meeting him last weekend! Great guy, Jess!! So so happy for you!!!” her Love Is Blind costar Kelly Chase gushed. “Gorgeous,” Diamond Jack added with three clapping emoji. “Aww! Love this! Congratulations and blessings! You deserve all of the happiness,” Carlton Morton said. “Loooovving this,” Lauren “LC” Chamblin commented.

It’s great to see Jess and “LC” on good terms following the Atlanta native’s relationship with Mark, 26, during the month of May. Jess got engaged to the personal trainer during season 1. They didn’t get married and split on their wedding day. The salesperson credited their 10-year age gap as a large factor.

Courtesy of Mark Cuevas/Instagram; Courtesy of Lauren Chamblin/Instagram

LC confirmed her breakup from Mark following cheating accusations. She responded to a Reddit thread titled, “My close friend’s coworker is dating Mark!!” in June.

“This is awkward because I live in Atlanta, and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May … Oh and BTW, this is LC from Love is Blind,” the starlet wrote. “I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar.”

She later explained she was “casually dating” her former costar in May, but they discussed being “exclusive” during an interview with E! News. “The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option,” she added.

Mark denied cheating allegations on June 24. “I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself,” he said in a statement to Access. “I wish her the absolute best.” The Illinois native also seemingly shared a photo with a new girlfriend on July 6. “Thankful,” he captioned a photo with a mystery blonde.

It looks like the Love Is Blind cast is moving on!