Her day of reckoning has arrived! Love Is Blind star Amber Pike will finally confront Jessica Batten for “throwing herself” at her fiancé, Matt Barnett, on the March 5 reunion special, and fans got a sneak peek at the drama when a teaser clip dropped on Tuesday, March 3. Suffice it to say, things get intense.

While chatting about Barnett’s comments to Jessica in the pods that he wanted to propose to her, Amber said she asked her then-romantic prospect about the situation. “He told me he was trying to figure things out and to feel it out, and he was like … he shouldn’t have said that, that wasn’t how he meant it. And … I trusted him. As far as I was concerned, that was nothing after the fact.”

Watch the first clip from Thursday's Love Is Blind Reunion as Amber tells Jessica what she really thought about those conversations with Barnett pic.twitter.com/JSl3PFdsHV — Netflix US (@netflix) March 3, 2020

As fans know, after breaking things off with Jessica, Barnett proposed to Amber, and Jessica got engaged to another contestant, Mark Cuevas. But when the couples met up again in Mexico, it was clear Jessica wasn’t as happy in her relationship as Barnett and Amber were in theirs — and she made it very clear that she was physically attracted to Barnett. That’s where she went too far, according to Amber.

“To see her throwing herself at him in Mexico? Bitch, you’re sheisty,” said the now-blonde bombshell, addressing a grimacing Jessica directly. “You’re so fake. Coming to my face like we were cool … you were so fake! I think you’re a very disingenuine person and I hope seeing this you do grow from it because that is not what the world needs, is women that go behind peoples’ backs like that.”

“You were engaged to another man!” Amber continued while Jessica quietly nodded her head. “He was engaged, he made his choice. So no, I’m not super happy seeing that.” Is anybody else desperate to see how Jessica responds? Of course, Amber and Barnett are still very much together and both said “I do” at the altar, while Jessica left Mark high and dry at the end of the season. We can see all of the drama unfold when Netflix drops the reunion special on Thursday, March 5.