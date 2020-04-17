Two peas in a pod! Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, are total relationship goals. The sweet pair, who got engaged in January, are constantly snapping cute pictures together and gushing over each other.

In fact, even with the coronavirus pandemic at large, Wilmer, 40, and Amanda, 28, are still in the thick of wedding planning. “When we’re on, we’re on. When we’re working, we’re working full time. So, I think it’s a very exciting time to continue to cultivate relationships,” the former That ‘70s Show actor told Entertainment Tonight in an interview on April 14. “It’s a very exciting time to continue to plan and to understand and to learn about one another and I think that’s the gift of the time that we’ve been given.”

Wilmer, who famously dated Demi Lovato on and off for six years, seems happier than ever these days. Thankfully, there’s no bad blood between them.”I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives,” the “Anyone” singer, 27, told Harper’s Bazaar for their May issue.

Ultimately, the former Disney Channel star knows their breakup was necessary. “I think that I needed that because I needed to learn to be OK on my own,” Demi expressed. “When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”

As much as we loved Demi and Wilmer together, it’s clear the NCIS star has met his match in Amanda — and she feels the same way about him! The soon-to-be man and wife clearly share the same ~adventurous~ spirit.

Their respective Instagram pages are full of photos from their travels all over the world together. Additionally, Amanda works as a PADI divemaster (an individual licensed to lead recreational scuba diving excursions) and model and sometimes, Wilmer tags along. Scroll through the gallery below to see their cutest couple photos so far!