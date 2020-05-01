Courtesy of Amanda Pacheco/Instagram

Cuties! Wilmer Valderrama’s fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, took to Instagram on Thursday, April 30, to share the sweetest selfie of the pair. “Quarantining with you isn’t even fair,” the model captioned her post, along with a fire emoji and the hashtag “date night.”

Clearly, Wilmer, 40, was feeling the love and replied, “I heard we have a stay at home order for the next 40 years. Oh well, let’s do this.” Naturally, fans were living for the exchange.

“Adorable, you two,” one user commented. “Stunning couple!” added another. “Love this! Hope y’all are staying safe and enjoying each other’s company,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “This makes me so happy.”

The NCIS actor and PADI divemaster announced their engagement in January. “It’s just us now,” Amanda and Wilmer captioned matching Instagram posts at the time. Prior to that, the That ‘70s Show alum famously dated Demi Lovato on-and-off for six years. Even so, the “Anyone” artist, 27, is extremely supportive of her ex’s new union.

“I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives,” Demi told Harper’s Bazaar in April. Ultimately, she feels as though her split from Wilmer was necessary. “I think that I needed that because I needed to learn to be OK on my own,” the former Disney Channel star added. “When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”

We’re glad that Demi and Wilmer remained true to their joint statement released in 2016. “After almost six loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship,” they wrote. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another.”

Here’s hoping we get to see more loved-up moments between Wilmer and Amanda soon!

