Wedding bells? Bachelor in Paradise alum Jordan Kimball may propose to girlfriend Christina Creedon this year and is “looking forward to what’s ahead,” the reality stud exclusively dishes to Life & Style. “I really do think that she’s the one … Don’t be surprised at all if there is a big question to ask before summer, you know. Just don’t be surprised!” he teases. The couple got together “just before” Thanksgiving 2019 and seem head over heels for each other.

The 26-year-old admits dating his current girlfriend is a “totally different scenario” than competing for Becca Kufrin‘s heart on The Bachelorette. “There’s not that much pressure,” he says ahead of hosting Chippendales Valentine’s Day weekend on February 14 and 15 at Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. “I’m not going to move as fast as The Bachelorette, that’s for sure.” After dating Becca, Jordan went on to be a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise, where he got engaged to Jenna Cooper. The two quickly split because of cheating accusations after alleged text messages from the Bachelor Nation babe leaked.

Jonathan DeHate

However, he still plans on moving “at a quicker pace than probably most people,” he divulges. “I think a lot of our parents all got married after six months of knowing each other, so I don’t even know what quick is anymore.”

The male model “can’t wait” for the “opportunity to dive deeper” into his relationship with the “wonderful” Christina. “The thing that really makes her special is there’s not anyone else like her, and she is so true to herself,” Jordan adds. “And, I can really relate to that because I am as well … But we’re both very true to ourselves so we can learn a lot from each other. We have so far, and it’s been great.”

Courtesy of Jordan Kimball Instagram

The adorable couple plans to spend their first Valentine’s Day together at TAO nightclub exchanging “several roses,” Jordan jokes. He’s excited for the “great time” they’ll have along with Christina’s sister. “We can just be at the dinner table sharing some apps and having the best time telling stories and cracking jokes,” he says.

It’s awesome to see Jordan so happy these days. Don’t miss his hilarious Bachelor recaps every week exclusively on Life & Style!

Reporting by Diana Cooper