Feeling the blues. Emma Roberts’ ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund seemingly dropped a new breakup song right on the heels of the couple’s split.

“Been cooking’ something’ up in the studio for the past couple of months, and now, I finally get to share it with the world,” the Tron: Legacy actor, 37, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 17, featuring a black-and-white photo of himself holding a guitar. “My first single as a solo artist, ‘The Road,’ comes out this Friday, 1/21!”

Although Garrett hasn’t publicly commented on his breakup from the Scream Queens actress, 30, the lyrics for his new single hint at a romance gone wrong.

“4000 miles to just be still,” Garrett sings in one verse of the song. “Was it worth it / I said goodbye and I love you as well / I know you heard it / But the road has ways / Of taking away things that you know / The road has ways / Of saying you’ll stay, but you don’t / The road has ways of making mistakes.”

The “Silver Wings” crooner also mentions how he knows “you’re hurting,” seemingly directed at the person the song is about.

“I am home now and I haven’t called,” Garrett sings in the song. “I said goodbye and I love you as well / You’re sure you heard it.”

The song was released the same day that multiple sources exclusively confirmed to In Touch that his and Emma’s relationship “wasn’t working.”

Despite calling it quits, one insider said the two still have an amicable coparenting relationship for the sake of their son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, who was born in December 2020. The source added that “there’s always a possibility” of the two parents reuniting “down the line” in the future.

The Nickelodeon alum began dating the Country Strong actor in March 2019 after they were seen holding hands in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. While they were happy together, they weren’t quite ready at the time to tie the knot, a source told Us Weekly in January 2020.

“They’re not talking about marriage at the moment,” an insider told the publication at the time. “They like hanging out and going out together and their relationship is more fun than serious.”

Though they never made it down the aisle, they did expand their family. The former Unfabulous star announced her pregnancy and the sex of baby No. 1 the following August by sharing photos of her sitting next to Garrett, proudly showing off her baby bump.