Actress Emma Roberts definitely has a thing for fellow actors when it comes to her dating life. She’s fallen for several of her film and TV costars over the years.

The Scream Queens alum’s first experience with falling in love on set was with handsome model-turned-actor Alex Pettyfer. The pair met while shooting the 2008 film Wild Child in what would be Emma’s first real Hollywood romance. They even became red carpet official by attending the 2007 London premiere of The Bourne Ultimatum together before splitting the following year.

Emma’s one break from actors came in 2009, when she began seeing UCLA student and school tennis team star Dathan Kuppin. The pair had cute dinner dates at various L.A. hotspots, but eventually their romance cooled, and the two broke things off in 2011.

That’s when the We’re The Millers star began dating Glee hunk Chord Overstreet. The two put on plenty of PDA during their 2011 romance, which fizzled out as the new year came along. They ended up having a loved-up reunion at the 2012 Coachella Music Festival before the pair ended up going their separate ways for good.

It was that same year that Emma met future fiancé, Evan Peters, on the set of the film Adult World. But, according to Emma, the sparks didn’t fly for Evan until after they finished filming. “Everyone thought we dated on the movie, and we didn’t — not for a long time after,” she later revealed during an appearance on Chelsea Lately. “I actually, on the set, was like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re totally gonna date.’ And I would, like, flirt with him, which ended up looking like I had something in my eye because I’d be like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And he literally didn’t speak to me the entire movie. He thought I was so weird.”

The pair got engaged in 2013, but broke up in 2015, which was the first of three splits in their drama-filled on-and-off romance. The two ended things for good in March 2019.

That same month, Emma seemed to be getting over Evan quickly after being photographed holding hands with handsome TRON: Legacy star, Garrett Hedlund. The pair enjoyed a far more quiet and low-key romance, and even moved in together. While they didn’t get engaged, the couple did solidify a future together when Emma confirmed in August 2020 that the pair were expecting their first child together. Their son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, arrived on December 27, 2020.

Garrett last spoke of his romance with Emma in the summer of 2021. “I’ve done a lot of dad things,” he told Extra on July 30. “The best part is we were just in Boston, my gal, was working so it was every day all day with mister young man. My favorite part of every day was the bedtime stories [with] me telling him stories of his grandfathers, which was wonderful for me and hopefully him. It was just a really sweet, connecting dad moment.”

Since then, the pair have not been photographed together, which led to speculation that they have since broken up. Emma took Britney Spears‘ manager, Cade Hudson, as her date to Paris Hilton‘s November 11, 2021, nuptials in place of Garrett, and the twosome put their Los Feliz, California, home on the market for just under $2 million in December 2021.

Scroll down for Emma’s full dating history.