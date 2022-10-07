Cute romance! Emma Roberts’ “chemistry” with boyfriend Cody John “is off the charts,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style about the pair who have “been quietly seeing each other” for a few months.

“She’s really happy,” gushes the insider about the Scream Queens actress, 31. “[They] totally click on every level.”

Cody and Emma’s “friendship has turned into a blooming romance” following the American Horror Story star’s split from ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares son Rhodes.

Fans went crazy when Emma seemingly went Instagram official with Cody on August 25, when he posted a black-and-white photo of the pair kissing on a boat. The Holidate actress could be seen wearing a high-waisted bikini and stylish sunglasses while the Midsummer actor wrapped his arms around her and leaned in for the intimate moment.

The Aquamarine actress’ new love interest came less than a year after her split from Garrett, 38, whom she dated for three years before they called in quits in January 2022. It simply “wasn’t working” between them, a source told In Touch. At the time, the source noted that there was a “possibility” that the coparents could rekindle their relationship “down the line,” but it appears Emma was ready to move on for good.

Although Emma and Garrett kept their relationship relatively private, they began to open up more about their romance after welcoming Rhodes in 2020. The “More Like Home” singer even gushed about his new life transition into parenthood with the former Nickelodeon star in July 2021.

“The best part is we were just in Boston, my gal was working, so it was every day all day with mister young man,” he told the Extra at the time referencing Emma and Rhodes. “My favorite part of everyday was the bedtime stories [with] me telling him stories of his grandfathers, which was wonderful for me and hopefully him. It was just a really sweet, connecting dad moment.”

However, the couple’s private struggles turned public when fans noticed Emma unfollowed Garett the same month their split went public. Although the pair tried to stay hush-hush about their uncoupling, Emma noticeably attended Paris Hilton’s wedding in November 2021 without the Friday Night Lights star. Instead, she attended the star-studded nuptials with talent agent Cade Hudson, and the two friends were seen sharing some laughs and holding hands in a photo from the night.