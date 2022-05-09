Baby bliss! Emma Roberts can’t stop sharing photos of her and Garrett Hedlund‘s baby boy, Rhodes.

In June 2020, Us Weekly was first to report that the former flames were expecting their first baby together. Emma and Garrett started dating in March 2019 and kept their love low-key while they were together. “Me … and my two favorite guys,” the former Nickelodeon star captioned an Instagram photo from August 2020, sharing a first glimpse of her and Garrett together while announcing the sex of their baby. They welcomed baby boy Rhodes Robert in December 2020.

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” the American Horror Story actress wrote on Instagram in January 2021. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

After celebrating their son’s first birthday together, In Touch confirmed in January 2022 that Emma and Garrett had split. “It wasn’t working,” a source told the publication. However, the two stayed on good terms, with the insider adding that “there’s always a possibility” for them to reconcile “down the line.”

When celebrating Mother’s Day in May 2022, Garrett took to Instagram with a sweet message praising the mother of his son.

“To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma!” his handwritten note read. “You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night. All my love.”

Months prior, Garrett seemingly released a song about their split.

“Been cooking’ something’ up in the studio for the past couple of months, and now, I finally get to share it with the world,” the Country Strong actor captioned his first-ever Instagram post in January 2022. “My first single as a solo artist, ‘The Road,’ comes out this Friday, 1/21!”

While he has yet to explicitly reveal the song’s meaning, some have speculated that the songs are about the end of a romance. At one point in the track, Garrett sings, “Was it worth it / I said goodbye and I love you as well / I know you heard it / But the road has ways / Of taking away things that you know / The road has ways / Of saying you’ll stay, but you don’t / The road has ways of making mistakes.”

Emma, for her part, has yet to speak publicly of their breakup. Scroll through the gallery to see photos of baby Rhodes.