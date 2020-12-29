And a baby makes three! Emma Roberts gave birth to a bouncing baby boy, welcoming her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund shortly after Christmas.

The Scream Queens actress, 29, delivered her bundle of joy on Sunday, December 27, in Los Angeles, California, according to TMZ. Emma and her beau, 36, reportedly opted for the unique name Rhodes for their son.

Emma Roberts/Instagram

Earlier this month, the new mama showed off her growing baby bump after entering her third trimester, captioning her series of photos, “Thoughts [and] feels part.” In the first snap, Emma cradled her tummy while wearing a floral-patterned frock. The second shot gave a glimpse at clothes for her newborn.

Emma announced she was pregnant in August and also revealed the sex of her little one in a post on Instagram. “Me … and my two favorite guys,” the Holidate star wrote alongside photos of the Triple Frontier actor and her newfound curves. Fans enjoyed seeing a cute comment from her aunt Julia Roberts, which read, “Love you.”

The New York native later discussed how becoming a mother was always a goal for her. “Ever since I was little, I wanted to have a baby, in theory. When I was a kid, I begged my mom to have another baby,” Emma told Cosmopolitan in November. “The day she brought my sister home from the hospital, I remember holding her, wanting to dress and play with her.”

Courtesy of Emma Roberts/Instagram

“At 16, I thought, By the time I’m 24, I’ll be married with kids,” the American Horror Story performer said. “And then I was 24 and I was like, ‘Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?’ With work, especially with acting — the travel, the hours — it’s not always conducive to settling down in a traditional way.”

Emma explained that she had undiagnosed endometriosis since she was a teenager and a doctor finally brought it to her attention that she may need to consider freezing her eggs. “It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant,” the star added, revealing she ultimately did freeze her eggs to be safe.

Garrett and Emma started dating around March 2019 and now they are going into 2021 as new parents!