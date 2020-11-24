She’s growing! Pregnant Emma Roberts loves to show off her sweet baby bump — and fans love looking at it. We rounded up all the photos of the American Horror Story actress’ belly so you can experience her pregnancy alongside her.

Life & Style confirmed the Scream Queens star and her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund, were expecting their first child on June 25. Emma and the Tron: Legacy star were first romantically linked in March 2019. They went public with their relationship shortly following reports when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

Though the pair were having fun, they insisted on keeping their relationship casual into the new year. “They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment,” Us Weekly reported in January 2020. “They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”

On August 31, Emma revealed the sex of the baby — a little boy — on Instagram. “Me … and my two favorite guys,” the Palo Alto actress captioned three snapshots of herself in an off-the-shoulder dress, cradling her baby bump while sitting beside the father of her child.

Prior to her relationship with the Country Strong star, Emma was most famously connected to ex-fiancé Evan Peters. The former couple started dating in 2012 and got engaged the following year. Emma and Evan had their ups and downs as a twosome, taking several breaks from their relationship in 2015 and 2016. They finally called it quits in March 2019, though things remained amicable between them.

“Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

Before connecting with Emma, Garrett dated actress Kirsten Dunst from 2011 to 2016. “They have very different personalities and weren’t on the same page when it came to their future,” People reported about their split. “Their relationship has been very rocky for a while, so the breakup is actually a relief for them.”

It seems both Emma and Garrett ended up right where they’re supposed to be — together as proud parents. Scroll through the gallery below to see all the photos of Emma Roberts’ growing baby bump!