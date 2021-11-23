Courtesy of Emma Roberts/Instagram

Wait a minute … are Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund still together? Since their romance began in March 2019, the Scream Queens actress and the Tron actor shared a number of milestones together, including welcoming son Rhodes Robert in December 2020. However, fans are concerned the A-list couple may have called it quits. To see all the breakup clues, keep reading.

They don’t follow each other on Instagram:

The Holidate star follows nearly 3,000 people on the photo-sharing app and the father of her child isn’t one of them! Moreover, Garrett’s alleged account, which isn’t verified, only follows seven accounts.

She hasn’t posted a picture with Garrett since February 2021:

“Happy Valentine’s Day, my love,” the former Nickelodeon personality captioned a black-and-white photo of her and Garrett on Valentine’s Day.

They didn’t attend Paris Hilton’s wedding together:

Emma attended Paris Hilton and Carter Reum‘s star-studded wedding on November 11, 2021, with talent agent Cade Hudson. The two were photographed holding hands, but the status of their relationship is unclear.

Prior to the split speculation, Emma and Garrett appeared to be enjoying parenthood together. “I’ve done a lot of dad things,” the Roseau, Minnesota, native told Extra during a July 2021 interview.

“The best part is we were just in Boston, my gal was working, so it was every day all day with mister young man,” Garrett added. “My favorite part of every day was the bedtime stories [with] me telling him stories of his grandfathers, which was wonderful for me and hopefully him. It was just a really sweet, connecting dad moment.”

Before starting a family, Emma dated fellow American Horror Story actor Evan Peters on and off for seven years. Shortly after the pair called it quits for good, Emma quickly moved on with Garrett.

“Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual and just a couple of weeks old,” a source told Us Weekly in March 2019. Come January 2020, they were still going strong, but in no rush to go the distance.

“They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment,” an additional insider told Us Weekly. “They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”