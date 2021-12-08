Next stop: Splitsville? Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund put their Los Angeles home on the market amid rumors of their split, Life & Style can confirm on Tuesday, December 7. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom property, located in the hillside neighborhood of Los Feliz, is up for sale for just under $2 million.

Emma, 30, who welcomed son Rhodes Robert with Garrett, 37, in December 2020, reportedly purchased a new home in Los Angeles with a $3.7 million price tag.

The Scream Queens actress and the Tron actor began dating in March 2019. Despite sharing many sweet milestones with fans, including the birth of Rhodes, the A-list pair continues to spark major breakup speculation.

In November, Emma attended Paris Hilton‘s star-studded wedding to Carter Reum with talent agent Cade Hudson. The two were captured holding hands in several photographs. However, the status of Emma and Cade’s relationship is unclear.

Additionally, the former Nickelodeon star hasn’t posted a picture with Garrett on Instagram since February 2021. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my love,” Emma captioned a loved-up black-and-white photo at the time.

Since then, fans have returned to the post to question whether or not Garret and Emma have called it quits. “Are they even still together?” one user commented. “I don’t think they’re dating anymore,” added another.

More recently, Garrett alluded to traveling with Emma and Rhodes for work. “I’ve done a lot of dad things,” the Roseau, Minnesota, native, said during a July interview with Extra.

“The best part is we were just in Boston, my gal was working, so it was every day all day with mister young man,” Garrett continued. “My favorite part of every day was the bedtime stories [with] me telling him stories of his grandfathers, which was wonderful for me and hopefully him. It was just a really sweet, connecting dad moment.”

Before starting a family with Garrett, Emma was in a longtime relationship with Evan Peters. The American Horror Story costars dated on and off for seven years before splitting for good in 2019. “Evan was so in love with Emma and their relationship became very toxic,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They had the highest highs and then would not speak for days.”