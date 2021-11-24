Emma Roberts made her way up Hollywood’s social ladder since she began acting in her childhood. From a young Nickelodeon personality to a horror genre icon, the actress managed to grow her net worth to $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Also, as the niece of highly acclaimed actress Julie Roberts, Emma was born into a showbiz-oriented family.

Nowadays, Emma keeps a low-profile in her relationship with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares son Rhodes Robert. The two sparked breakup rumors in November 2021 when viewers noticed that the couple don’t follow one another on Instagram, and Emma’s last post with her beau was in February.

The pair haven’t confirmed or denied split speculations.

Keep reading to see how Emma makes her millions.

Emma Roberts Has Several Actors in Her Family

Aside from her aunt Julia, both Emma’s parents, Eric Roberts and Kelly Cunningham, are actors in addition to her aunt Lisa Robert Gillan. Also, she is the stepdaughter of actress Eliza Roberts from Eric’s second marriage and the stepdaughter of musician Kelly Nickels from her mother’s second marriage. The actress’ late grandmother, Betty Lou Bredemus, from her father’s side of the family was an acting coach.

Before she landed her first role in Blow opposite Johnny Depp, Emma was brought to Julia’s film sets, per a 2005 interview with You Magazine.

After playing Addie Singer in Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous from 2004 to 2007, Emma appeared in teen-centric films, such as Aquamarine, Nancy Drew and Hotel for Dogs.

Emma Roberts starred alongside Julia Roberts in 1 Movie

Emma landed a supporting role in the star-studded movie Valentine’s Day alongside Julia. The comedy also includes Taylor Lautner,Taylor Swift,Bradley Cooper,Patrick Dempsey,Jennifer Garner, Kathy Bates and Jessica Alba.

Emma Roberts Landed Multiple Horror Roles

Although she wasn’t initially a horror icon, Emma landed the role of Jill Roberts in Scream 4, alongside the franchise’s lead, Neve Campbell. Emma’s character takes a surprising turn for the worse, with a frightening performance that later brought the actress her future scary roles in American Horror Story.

Emma’s first AHS appearance was as Madison Montgomery in Coven. She later returned for the future seasons Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse (in which she reprised her character, Madison) and 1984.

Amid her AHS prominence, Emma obtained a main role in Scream Queens opposite several famous faces, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Lea Michele, Keke Palmer and Abigail Breslin.

Emma Roberts Has Released Music

Back in her teenage years, Emma made her debut as a singer with the album Unfabulous and More, followed by I Wanna Be and Dummy all in 2005.