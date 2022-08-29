New man? Emma Roberts seemingly went Instagram official with actor Cody John nearly seven months after her split from ex-boyfriend Garett Hedlund.

The Scream Queens alum, 31, sparked relationship rumors after she was seen kissing Cody, 32, in a Thursday, August 25, Instagram photo. The pair looked cozy while sharing a sweet smooch on a yacht, as seen in the carousel post uploaded by her new beau. Emma was featured in every snapshot of the post, which appeared to be Cody’s hard launch of their relationship.

Fans went crazy over the online relationship update as one person commented, “Take good care of our queen,” while another wrote, “Hot people doing hot things.”

Courtesy of Jody John/Instagram

The brewing romance developed less than one year after Emma and Garett ended their three-year relationship in January 2022. Multiple sources told In Touch that “it wasn’t working” for them, however, there was a “possibility” they could rekindle their love “down the line.”

Emma and the Troy actor welcomed their son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund in December 2020, just four months after she revealed the sex of their little one. “Me … and my two favorite guys,” she captioned her Instagram announcement at the time. Garett even gushed about his new life transition into parenthood with the former Nickelodeon star during a July 2021 interview with Extra.

“The best part is we were just in Boston, my gal was working, so it was every day all day with mister young man,” he told the outlet at the time. “My favorite part of everyday was the bedtime stories [with] me telling him stories of his grandfathers, which was wonderful for me and hopefully him. It was just a really sweet, connecting dad moment.”

Although they were enjoying their major step into their relationship as new parents, the former couple wasn’t in any rush to take the next step. “They are not talking about an engagement or marriage at the moment,” an insider told Us Weekly in January 2020. “They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”

However, fans started noticing there were relationship struggles as people saw that the Aquamarine actress unfollowed Garett the same month their split went public. Moreover, Emma attended Paris Hilton’s A-list wedding in November 2021 and didn’t bring the Friday Night Lights star as her plus one. Instead, she attended the extravagant nuptials with talent agent Cade Hudson, and the two were seen holding hands in a photo of the night.

Reps for Emma and Cody did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.