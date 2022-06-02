Emma Roberts. We love her and practically grew up with her ever since she played the awkward middle schooler in Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous. Being the niece of A-list actress Julia Roberts, the Scream Queens alum was practically born into fashion. She’s always in chic clothing and pulls out her daring looks on the red carpet with her braless outfits.

The American Horror Story actress often wore her famous aunt’s wardrobe growing up, even when she was a little girl and she drowned in the fashion pieces. Emma used to stay with the Pretty Woman star on sets and get all the perks, comparing it to a luxurious “summer camp.”

“It literally was like getting to play dress-up and hair and makeup on a whole new level, being a kid,” she said in a September 2002 SiriusXM interview.

As she landed more mature roles in shows and films, her wardrobe became more adult-like, too. The We’re the Millers star attended the premiere screening of American Horror Story: Freak Show in 2015 wearing a Cleopatra-styled black slit dress. The top of the gown had an exposed chest area and shoulders, leaving Emma to go braless on the red carpet.

Emma welcomed her son, Rhodes, in December 2020 amid the COVID lockdown and got into a bit of a funk, like the rest of the world. To make her days better, she would put together a stylish outfit.

“For me, I find so much confidence in clothing, and I think that you can put on a certain outfit and immediately just feel like yourself or feel like you look good,” the Aquamarine star told NYLON in August 2021. “That’s so powerful — to be able to have items in your closet that are your go-tos to throw on that you know are going to make you feel like you look your best.”

The In a Relationship actress is such a fashionista that she teamed up with fashion app Snapette and became one of their fashion advisors. The app helps shopaholics view images of available clothing that is within close proximity of the user. “I love fashion, it’s one of my favorite things,” she told HuffPost in December 2017. “When I heard about Snapette it just made sense to be a part of it because I’m one of those people where I’m like, ‘Where did you get that? Where do I find that?’”

