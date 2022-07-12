Emma Roberts is a timeless beauty, much like her aunt Julia Roberts. The Scream Queens actress always looks fashionable, even when it comes to bikinis.

“I feel like I have been cold for the past six months here on the East Coast, so summer is not even on my radar right now. But I cannot wait for swimsuit season,” Emma said in an April 2022 interview with Who What Wear. “I love to go bathing-suit shopping.”

While the Rhinebeck, New York, native has East Coast roots, she spent her childhood in sunny Los Angeles with her mother, Kelly Cunningham. As such, she’s no stranger to frequent beach days and pool lounging.

“When it comes to swim, I love high-waisted bottoms so I don’t really have to worry about what’s happening with my abs or lack thereof,” the American Horror Story actress told the outlet of her swimsuit preference. “I haven’t done my swimwear shopping yet, but I love a high-waisted bottom. I think it takes a little pressure off while enjoying the beach.”

Seeing as Emma has been in the public eye since the age of 9, she’s had to adjust to life with paparazzi and scrutiny from strangers. Embracing inner confidence and uplifting others help her with the challenges of fame, she’s shared.

“I feel like [embodying confidence] is so important, especially now, where we live our lives so much online—to see things that make you feel good and to be able to express things that make you feel good,” Emma told Harper’s Bazaar in August 2021.

In addition to being a successful actress, Emma is also a mom of one, having welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in December 2020. The pair, who began dating in March 2019, shared their first photo of son Rhodes in January 2021, also revealing his name. “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

Emma later shared that becoming a mother was always a goal for her. “Ever since I was little, I wanted to have a baby, in theory. When I was a kid, I begged my mom to have another baby,” Emma told Cosmopolitan in November 2020. “The day she brought my sister home from the hospital, I remember holding her, wanting to dress and play with her.”

