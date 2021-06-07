Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, 2-year-old Archie, “loves his little sister,” newborn Lilibet “Lili” Diana, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He treats her like a doll.”

The source adds that “fortunately there aren’t any jealousy issues so far” exhibited by Archie toward Lili.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “enjoying their time off to connect” with their baby girl, whom they welcomed on Friday, June 4, and the couple are “going out of their way to ensure” Archie “doesn’t feel left out,” the insider explains.

A rep for Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

MattKeeble.com/Shutterstock

The insider previously told In Touch that Harry, who is splitting “parenting duties 50-50” with Meghan, “already can’t get enough of” Lili.

“He has no problem whatsoever doing diaper duty and gets up in the middle of the night when Lili cries,” the source said. “Obviously having a new baby takes up a lot of energy — especially when there’s a toddler in the mix too — but Harry and Meghan are enjoying every minute of it.”

In a statement made by their press secretary on Sunday, June 6, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of Lili, sharing, “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.”

Adding that Meghan and Lili were both “healthy and well,” the couple’s statement revealed that the newborn was delivered “in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.”

In a statement posted to their Instagram, the royal family celebrated Harry and Meghan’s newest addition and said, “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news.”

As for how Queen Elizabeth is feeling after the birth of her 11th great-grandchild, another source told In Touch that the Queen, 95, is “overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again” and “was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth, and they’ve sent her photos.”