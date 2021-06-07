No Lindo Wing in sight! Meghan Markle gave birth to daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor with husband Prince Harry at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on June 4, and the facility has a very interesting backstory before it welcomed the royal baby.

The California-based hospital is a large non-profit that was established in 1888 by a group of 50 women. An estimated 2,400 babies are born in the facility each year. Located in downtown Santa Barbara, it’s also one of the closest hospitals to Meghan, 39, and 36-year-old Harry’s Montecito mansion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed Lilibet’s birth details on Sunday, June 6. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” a statement from the press secretary for the celebrity couple explained. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Queen Elizabeth II was honored over her grandson and his wife’s special name selection. An insider told In Touch the longtime reigning monarch is “overjoyed to be a great grandmother again” with the arrival of Lilibet.

“The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos,” the source said. “She has put the drama (from the interviews) aside.”

The former Suits actress previously welcomed son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019. Instead of giving birth at the Lindo Wing, a favorite among the royal family and where Princess Diana welcomed Harry and his older brother, Prince William, Meghan opted for a more private option at Portland Hospital in central London.

Harry acknowledged during their CBS interview in March that they are “done” having kids and are very happy with two little ones. The redheaded royal gushed over feeling “grateful” to be having a second child after Meghan’s devastating miscarriage in summer 2020.

“Like to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?” he said at the time. “We got our family — the four of us and our two dogs, it’s great.”

The parents weren’t the only ones anxiously awaiting the arrival of Lili. An insider previously told Life & Style Archie couldn’t “wait to meet his baby sister” during Meghan’s pregnancy.

“[He] loves putting his hand on his mummy’s tummy and feeling the baby move … He’s such a caring, bright, loving little boy and is super advanced for his age,” divulged the insider about the toddler in April.

Welcome to the world, Lili!