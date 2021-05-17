Honesty hour. Prince Harry opened up about his mental health struggles in his new Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See. His wife, Meghan Markle, and son Archie also appear in the upcoming candid show.

The former senior royal, 36, appears along with other notable stars, including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway and more, who share their personal stories. Meghan, 39, and Archie, 2, are also both shown in clips with Harry.

“To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness,” the U.K. native can be heard saying. “In today’s world, more than ever, it’s a sign of strength.”

In the docuseries, Harry and the other featured stars will “share their stories of living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone,” according to the show’s description.

The trailer for the series showed footage of Harry following the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana, who also shared son Prince William with ex-husband Prince Charles. The late royal died in a car crash when her youngest son was only 12.

Harry previously talked about his experience with therapy during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in May.

“Once I started doing therapy, suddenly it was like the bubble was burst. I plucked my head out of the sand and gave it a good shake off and I was like, ‘You’re in this position of privilege, stop complaining and stop thinking you want something different — make this — because you can’t get out,’” he said, while noting he wants to use his celebrity to honor his mother’s legacy. “How are you going to do these things differently, how are you going to make your mum proud and use this platform to really affect change.”

Prior to the new docuseries, Meghan talked about her own hardship with depression and contemplating suicide during the couple’s tell-all CBS interview in March.

“I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. And I just didn’t … I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she recalled. “And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought … And I remember how he just cradled me. And I was — I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that ‘I’ve never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere.’ And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

Buckingham Palace released a statement in response to the couple’s bombshell interview shortly after. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement said, while noting their claims were “concerning” and being “taken seriously.”



The Me You Can’t See airs on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 21.