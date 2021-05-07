Too cute! Pregnant Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry shared a rare photo of son Archie for his 2nd birthday on Thursday, May 6.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted the precious snapshot of the toddler, which showed Archie from behind holding a balloon, on the website for their non-profit organization Archewell. The ringlet curls on the tiny royal’s head could be seen blowing in the wind while he wore a sweater. He stood in a gorgeous yard surrounded by trees. The picture was taken by the royal couple, according to the photo credit.

Shutterstock

The snapshot Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, took accompanied an article requesting readers to donate to vaccine equality. “We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday,” the article read. “If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.”

The busy parents are soaking in every moment with Archie before the arrival of baby No. 2, their daughter. A source told Life & Style they’ve been making sure to spend lots of quality time with their little guy.

“To wind down and switch off they go for family walks on the beach and spend time in their beautiful garden,” the source explained about the family’s daily activities. “Archie’s a real water baby and loves being in the pool. Harry can’t wait to teach him to swim this summer.”

That being said, the tot will make an amazing big brother. “Archie can’t wait to meet his baby sister and loves putting his hand on his mummy’s tummy and feeling the baby move,” the source gushed. “He’s such a caring, bright, loving little boy and is super advanced for his age.”

Harry and Meghan aren’t the only ones anxiously awaiting the birth of their baby girl. The former Suits actress’ mother, Doria Ragland, has been a doting grandma and has been “helping look after Archie” amid her daughter’s pregnancy, a separate source told Closer Weekly. “Being a grandma to Archie brings Doria such joy.”

We can’t wait for Meghan and Harry’s new chapter!