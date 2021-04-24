Mother-son goals! Meghan Markle and son Archie have been one seriously adorable pair since the little boy was born in May 2019 — and their cutest photos together prove it.

In April 2021, the former Duchess of Sussex and her only child were spotted enjoying a day out in the Los Angeles sun together amid Meghan’s second pregnancy. In photos obtained by Page Six, the proud mama rocked a green utility jacket, jeans, a black T-shirt and flats. She held her son, who wore an adorable black beanie and cuffed jeans, against her hip as the pair went for a stroll.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry are expecting baby No. 2 in the summer, and their tiny tot is overjoyed to be welcoming a little sister to the family. “Archie can’t wait to meet his baby sister and loves putting his hand on his mummy’s tummy and feeling the baby move,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “He’s such a caring, bright, loving little boy and is super advanced for his age.”

The trio is prepping for their new arrival as a family. “To wind down and switch off they go for family walks on the beach and spend time in their beautiful garden,” the source added. “Archie’s a real water baby and loves being in the pool. Harry can’t wait to teach him to swim this summer.”

Since relinquishing their royal titles, Meghan and Harry have built a beautiful family life in California. “Like to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?” Harry gushed about his family during the couple’s CBS interview in March 2021. “We got our family — the four of us and our two dogs, it’s great.”

The move to America has illuminated exactly what the proud parents want for their son. “Harry firmly believes that Archie should be able to have the freedom he never had,” an insider previously revealed to In Touch. The source also noted that he should be “taught the importance of freedom of speech and giving back to the community, and most importantly not to let anything get in the way of achieving his dreams and happiness.”

