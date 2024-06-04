House of the Dragon Showrunner Teases Big Moments in Season 2

House of the Dragon season 2 will be full of tense moments, feuds between your favorite characters and, of course, high-flying dragons! Showrunner Ryan Condal dished on some of the big moments to come in the new season, which is set to premiere on Sunday, June 16.

“‘Paradise lost,’ I think, is the best way to describe what’s unfolding here in House of the Dragon,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the season 2 premiere at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Monday, June 3. “We’re adapting Fire and Blood. We’re being true to the story that’s written in the book.”

In particular, there are two major action sequences that will take place during the highly-anticipated season.

“They’re two of the biggest things we’ve ever filmed,” he told the outlet. “They involve lots of dragons and fire and action, and it’s exciting! I’m excited for everyone to see it.”

The creator previously teased that the audience will “meet five new dragons,” in the Game of Thrones prequel this season. House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Matt Smith, Tom Glynn-Carney and more. Even though they have all taken part in some intense scenes during the show’s first season and will certainly have more in season 2, the vibes on set are usually fun and lighthearted.

“To be honest, we are a set of gigglers,” Fabien said at an FYC screening of the show in Los Angeles in March 2023. “It just took like a glint in someone’s eye to sort of set everyone off. So anyway, yeah, there was a lot of laughter for such a serious show.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As for what to expect for King Aegon Targaryen in season 2, Tom told fans that the breakout character is “finding [his] feet” and “getting to grips with what it is to step into the shoes of the king, wear the crown, sit on the iron throne — and actually have purpose.”

The showstopping season 1 finale was only just a small dose of the drama to come surrounding Aegon’s reign. Viewers saw Aegon form the Green council, composed of those backing the legitimacy of his stake at the crown following the death of King Viserys.

“My name is on the lease for the castle,” he said of his character’s arc. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – it’s just more fun being king! So I’m going to fight for it.”