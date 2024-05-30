No Longer Legal Eagles! Where the Cast of Suits Are Now: TV, Movies and Royalty

The cast of the legal drama Suits found themselves becoming bigger stars in 2023 and 2024 thanks to the show streaming on Netflix than they did when the show initially aired for nine seasons on the USA network between 2011 and 2019.

Thanks to the renewed interest, leads Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht reunited at the 2024 Golden Globes to present the Best Drama Series award, where they were joined by costars Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty. Gina even revealed that many of the show’s stars still have a group text where they keep up with each other.

Some of the cast members have continued to steadily work in TV, while others decided to live a quieter life away from acting. That doesn’t include Meghan Markle, who married into and later stepped away from the British royal family.