Inside Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard Brand

Meghan Markle is finally giving fans a look at what her brand American Riviera Orchard will be selling, as fans have been wondering what is behind the label following its mysterious launch.

When Did Meghan Markle Launch American Riviera Orchard?

Her brand’s Instagram page went live on March 14, 2024. It featured a grainy Story video that hinted at a possible lifestyle aesthetic site, as she was seen arranging flowers, cooking something in her kitchen and standing on the porch of what appeared to be her Montecito, California, home she shares with husband Prince Harry in what looked like a black ball gown.

The website for American Riviera Orchard offered an e-mail waitlist but provided no other details about the brand.

What Products Does American Riviera Orchard Sell?

Although no items are for sale on the website, a hint came on April 16, 2024, when several of her friends shared limited edition jars of strawberry jam with ARO’s label on it and the number from the apparent batch of 50.

Meghan’s friend, Delfina Blaquier, showed off a jar on her Instagram Stories, showing she had No. 10 out of 50, which came with a cloth top. “Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I love your jam,” she wrote while tagging American Riviera Orchard.

Delfina, who is the wife of Harry’s polo playing pal Nacho Figueras, also showed a photo of a piece of toast with the jam spread across it.

Courtesy of Delfina Blaquier/Instagram

Another one of the Duchess of Sussex’ pals, designer Tracy Robbins, also posted a photo of her jar, which was No. 17 out of 50. “@AmericanRivieraOrchard Breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter,” she captioned the snapshot while holding the jar. Meghan and Harry joined Tracy and her husband, Paramount boss Brian Robbins, at the Jamaican premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in January 2024.

What Is the Theme of American Riviera Orchard’s Brand?

Meghan’s lifestyle brand “will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor,” a source told People on March 18, 2024.

“She is excited about her latest, personal venture,” the source said. “This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.”

What Items Could American Riviera Orchard Sell?

In a February 2, 2024, trademark filing under “goods and services,” Meghan was seeking to trademark a wide variety of items for ARO, starting with kitchen and household goods including tableware, table cutlery, cookbooks, dinnerware, placemats, table linens and more.

She also applied to sell “jellies, jams, marmalades, fruit preserves, edible oils and preserves, vegetable-based spread, legume-based spreads, nut-based spreads, garlic-based spreads, sesame-based spreads, Dairy-based spreads, nut butters, fruit butters.”

Has Meghan Markle Had Any Previous Brands?

Before she met Harry, Meghan launched The Tig website in 2014, named after her favorite red wine, Tignanello. The lifestyle site featured cooking and recipes, travel tips and experiences, fashion and style, interior design as well as interviews with celebrities and influencers. While she didn’t sell products, Meghan did recommend fer favorite items to her followers.

Meghan shut down The Tig in April 2017 after her romance with Prince Harry became serious. The couple married in May 2018.