Meghan Markle and Joanna Gaines are both hard-working brunettes who keep a stylish chicken coop, embrace the modern farmhouse style and are married to goofy gingers with wild pasts. And now Meghan has launched a lifestyle brand — with plans to sell housewares, cookbooks and gourmet foods — which sounds a lot like the empire Joanna already rules over! Here’s how they match up.…

Their Companies

Meghan owns American Rivera Orchard and Meghan owns Magnolia.

Their Ages

The Duchess of Sussex is 42, and the Kansas native is 45.

Their Adopted Hometown

Meghan lives in Montecito, California, and Joanna resides in Waco, Texas.

Their College Degrees

Meghan got her Bachelors in Theater and International Studies from Northwestern. Joanna got her Bachelors in Communications from Baylor.

Their First TV Hit

The California native had her big break on Suits, and Joanna’s was on Fixer Upper.

Their Other Half

Prince Harry is Meghan’s dream man, even though he was 30 minutes late to their first date. Meanwhile, Chip Gaines was an hour and a half late to his first date with Joanna.

Their Kids

Harry and Meghan share kids Archie, 4, and Lil, 2. Chip and Joanna share kids Drake, 19, Ella, 17, Duke, 15, Emmie, 14, and Crew, 5.

Their Production Deal

Meghan’s Archewell Productions’ secured a five-year contract with Netflix, making their brand worth about $135 million. Joanna’s Magnolia Network is co-owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, making their brand worth an estimated $1 billion.

Their Personal Net Worths

Meghan has an estimated net worth of $60 million, and Joanna follows closely behind with an estimated net worth of $50 million.

On Overcoming Her Perfectionism

“There comes a time in the life of a woman when her manic compulsion to be perfect vaporizes, and when her obsession to be popular eviscerates,” Meghan said. Meanwhile, Joanna has also shared her thoughts on perfectionism. She said, “I’d never felt so isolated, so alone, then when I was obsessing over making something go perfectly. I am enough, period.”