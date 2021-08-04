Meghan Markle gave fans an up-close and personal look at the peaceful office environment she has set up inside the $14 million Montecito, CA, mansion she shares with her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex filmed a segment for the couple’s Archewell Foundation, where she announced that in honor of her 40th birthday on August 8, Meghan is launching an initiative called “40 x 40.”

After going back and forth while joking with actress Melissa McCarthy, Meghan explained, “Here’s the idea: Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s mobilizing back into the workforce.”

Courtesy of Archewell

During the video, Meghan’s gorgeous neutral-toned office could be seen. Guy, the beagle she owned since before she met Prince Harry, could be seen comfortably curled up on a white and grey striped dog bed next to her office desk.

Atop Meghan’s desk were 11 stacked copies of her children’s book The Bench. Large, white hardcover books were used to help elevate her laptop computer to face level for her chat with Melissa.

In one over-the-shoulder angle, several photos in silver frames could be seen. While the photos themselves weren’t clear, one appeared to show a toddler, with many royal fans hoping it showed the couple’s 2-year-old son Archie. Three smaller square-shaped photos were linked together.

Elsewhere on Meghan’s desk were personal touches like a large, white healing crystal. She also appears to be very organized with two white tin inboxes visible. Meghan obviously prefers clean, crisp decor, as she had a small brass vase with three white roses in it, along with glass bottles. In the corner, a white and tan Hermes logo blanket was seen folded over the back of a chair.

Even Meghan’s own clothing was clean and classic, as she was seen in a white tank top, off-the-shoulder white wrap, white capri pants and according to Meghan’s Mirror’s Instagram page, her tan heels were Manolo Blahnik’s.

The Duchess also wowed fans with her accessories, as she sported two necklaces that featured the zodiac star sign constellations of her children in delicate diamonds. The pieces came from jewelry designer Logan Hollowell and featured one of a Taurus in honor of son Archie’s birth sign, while and the other was a Gemini for new baby daughter Lilibet Diana.

Scroll down to see photos of Meghan Markle’s home office.