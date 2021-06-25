At just 2 years old, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, “is such a bright, intelligent and playful little boy,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s just adorable.”

According to the insider, “you can already tell” that Archie, who was born on May 6, 2019, is “going to be a straight A student” when it’s time for him to attend school. “He can put a couple of words together now, he loves to scribble, build blocks, puzzles and is already turning into a little bookworm,” says the source.

In addition to Archie’s growing interest in academics, the toddler “enjoys being outside and running around in the garden and has just learned to kick a ball,” the insider notes. Of course, his father, Harry, 36, is “super excited” about that.

Shutterstock

As with the rest of the world, Archie’s ability to socialize with people outside of his family was stunted by the coronavirus pandemic. However, “he’s already made a couple of little friends in the neighborhood and is a natural when it comes to interacting with other children,” assures the source.

On June 4, Archie became a big brother after Meghan, 39, and Harry, welcomed the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Thankfully, Archie has quickly adapted to having a sibling. “He’s the most loving child in the world,” the insider gushes. “You can already tell because he tries to give Lili his books!”

Archie “loves his little sister,” a second source revealed to Life & Style shortly after Meghan gave birth. “He treats her like a doll.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who officially stepped down from their royal duties in March 2020, are “going out of their way to ensure” Archie “doesn’t feel left out” of the fold, the insider explained. “There aren’t any jealousy issues so far.”

Despite ongoing tensions with the royal family following Meghan and Harry’s tell-all interview in March of this year, Queen Elizabeth is “overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again,” an additional source told In Touch. “She was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth, and they’ve sent her photos.”