Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a rare public outing during a date night in Jamaica before King Charles is scheduled to have surgery.

The couple surprised fans by attending the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love at the Carib Theatre in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday, January 23.

Meghan, 42, stunned in a black dress with thin straps, and Harry, 39, looked handsome in a black suit as they held hands while walking onto the red carpet. Not only did the couple get to spend quality time together, but they also joined the CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Brian Robbins and his wife, Tracy James, to take photos.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the premiere six days after Charles, 75, announced his plans to undergo surgery for his enlarged prostate.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” Buckingham Palace announced on January 17. “His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

The statement continued, “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

However, Charles isn’t the only royal family member that is having health problems. Earlier that day, it was revealed that Kate Middleton was expected to remain in the hospital between “10 to 14 days” after she had a planned abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace announced that the surgery was “successful,” though added that Kate, 42, is expected to stay in the hospital until she is able “to continue her recovery” at home. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the statement shared via Instagram continued.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest the statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish is that her personal medical information remains private,” the palace added. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Meghan and Harry have had a rocky relationship with the royals ever since they announced their decision to step down from their responsibilities in 2020. The couple moved to California, while they have openly shared their negative past experiences with the family in tell-all interviews and in Harry’s memoir, Spare.

In December 2023, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the couple is considering moving from Montecito, California, to Los Angeles to further pursue their careers in Hollywood.

“Every time things get bad for Harry and Meghan, they want to move — it’s their MO,” the insider told Life & Style. “They think a new place will be exactly what they need and will fix everything. Usually it’s just the same drama in a different location. But their friends and family agree that moving to L.A. could actually be really good for them.”