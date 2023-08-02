Despite their fairytale royal wedding in May 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be going in different directions, with multiple outlets claiming the couple is on the verge of a split and could be heading for a divorce. Fans are naturally wondering where things stand between the stateside royals.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Still Together?

As of August 2, 2023, the pair is still a team after appearing smiling and happy in a new video released on their Archewell website to promote the inaugural Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund. They even color-coordinated, with Meghan in a tan sleeveless dress and Harry wearing trousers in the same hue.

Their last public sighting came in grainy photos taken during a 4th of July parade near their $14.6 million home in Montecito, California, where the couple brought along their two children, Prince Archie, born in 2019, and Princess Lilibet, born in 2021. They have not appeared together in a formal setting since the Duke of Sussex accompanied his wife to New York City on May 16, where the Duchess accepted the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award.

After reports surfaced in May that Harry had his own hotel room set aside for him near the couple’s mansion to escape to occasionally, their rep said it was not true.

What Signs Have Pointed to Trouble In Harry and Meghan’s Marriage?

The couple attended a Los Angeles Lakers game on April 24, and were featured on the jumbotron’s “kiss cam.” While Harry went in for a smooch, Meghan smiled but turned away, spurning his attempt to give her a peck on the cheek. The duo had previously been known for their open signs of PDA, even holding hands while leaving Queen Elizabeth II’s September 2022 funeral at Westminster Abbey.

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Separating?

Harry and Meghan had previously worked in tandem on projects, including their December 2022 Netflix docuseries, but began taking on separate endeavors. The former Suits actress launched her own Spotify podcast, Archetypes, in August 2022, even though the couple signed a reported $20 million deal together with the audio service in 2020. Spotify dropped the pair in June 2023 over reportedly not reaching “productivity benchmarks.”

That same month, multiple outlets reported Harry was planning a solo project with Netflix that would see him travel to Africa and follow in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana, investigating the work she did on the continent, especially in the removal of landmines.

Meghan sent tongues wagging when she was noticeably absent during Harry’s January 2023 press tour for his memoir, Spare. She got her own Hollywood representation in April, signing with the William Morris Endeavor agency, where she’s being repped by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. The Los Angeles native and the agency planned to seek out opportunities in film and TV series development and production, in addition to business and brand partnerships. Harry was not included in the deal.

What Has Meghan Markle Said About Her Relationship With Harry in Interviews?

In a September 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed that as a child she learned that “salt and pepper are always passed together,” adding her friend’s mom said, “‘You never move one without the other.’ That’s me and Harry. We’re like salt and pepper. We always move together.” However, in their business dealings since then, the couple seem to be going in different directions.