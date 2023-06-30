In 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry inked a $20 million, multi-project deal with Spotify that was supposed to last for years. But on June 15 — after the former royals’ Archewell Audio had produced just one season of an interview show called Archetypes — the couple announced in a joint statement with the digital streaming service that they “mutually agreed to part ways.”

No cause was given for the split. However, just a day later, Spotify exec and mega podcaster Bill Simmons, who hadn’t been involved in the initial deal, suggested he personally had plenty of reasons for wanting to sever ties and called Meghan and Harry “grifters.” “It’s like, ‘What’s your talent? Why are we listening to you?’” Simmons said on his namesake show. “Nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family.”

Understandably, their axing has rattled Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38. “It’s an embarrassing setback,” says an insider. “If they can be fired by Spotify, who’s next? They feel like their brand and future endeavors are in jeopardy.”

NEXT STEPS

According to the insider, Meghan took particular offense to the insinuation that she and hubby Harry “are just out to make a quick buck. One thing she hates is being called lazy or an opportunist.”

Money could become an issue, though. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s estimated $100 million contract with Netflix is still in place, as of now no new ventures are known to be in the works. In fact, Dior recently felt compelled to shoot down rumors that Meghan was set to become the face of the highend fashion house.

“Meghan would love to endorse luxury labels,” says the insider, noting the former actress signed with big-time talent agency WME in April, in part to cultivate brand partnerships. “But don’t be surprised if she agrees to front a campaign for something with less status, like McDonald’s or another fast-food chain, instead. It’s not cheap living their lifestyle, and nothing seems to be off the table anymore.”

As for Simmons’ suggestion that the only thing Harry and Meghan have to offer is dirt about the monarchy? “Harry might write another tell-all,” admits the insider, pointing out that his first dishy memoir, Spare, became the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time.

“They need steady revenue flowing in and are working on it. Meghan and Harry know their opportunities haven’t all gone as planned, but they don’t give up.”