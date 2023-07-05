Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s daughter Princess Lilibet has been seen in rare new photos as the little English royal attended a very American event, a 4th of July parade in Montecito, California.

Two-year-old Lili looked adorable in a long-sleeved blue and white floral dress with white knee socks and bright red Mary Jane shoes, giving her a patriotic red, white and blue look. The blue-eyed tot looked like Harry’s mini-me with her bright red hair, which was pulled back into ponytails. The Duke of Sussex held her in his arms as they blended in perfectly with neighbors who watched the small-town parade near the family’s $14 million mansion.

While Lilibet is the granddaughter of Britain’s reigning monarch King Charles III, she has never lived in England. Lili was born at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara on June 4, 2021, making her the first American-born princess in the royal family. Meghan gave birth to Archie in May 2019 at a London hospital while the Sussexes were still working British royals. They stepped down in January 2020 to pursue business and philanthropic opportunities in the U.S., as Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles.

Sightings of the Sussex children in public are very rare. Harry and Meghan’s eldest child, 4-year-old Archie, was photographed with his mom by a bystander at a 4th of July parade in Jackson, Wyoming in 2022. The former Suits star was snapped by the paparazzi taking Archie to preschool in 2021, although a knit cap obscured most of his head.

The couple have gone to great lengths to ensure privacy when it comes to their two children. The kids made brief appearances in their parents’ December 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan but were photographed from behind or on the side as to not clearly show their faces. The former actress did gush, however, over her daughter’s “blue blue blue” eyes.

Lili has only had one formal portrait released, which came in honor of her first birthday in June 2022. It was taken at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor by Meghan’s favorite photographer Misan Harriman when the family visited England for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum Jubilee. Lili wore a light blue cotton dress that matched her eyes while sitting on the lawn as her red hair was lit up by the sun.

Harry gushed about how excited he was that he and then-pregnant Meghan were expecting a daughter when they reveled their unborn baby’s sex during a March 2021 interview on CBS.

The doting dad said it felt “amazing” to be expecting another child and he was so “grateful.” The couple also revealed, “Two is it,” and that they were “done” having kids after baby No. 2.

“Like to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?” Harry said at the time. “We got our family — the four of us and our two dogs, it’s great.”