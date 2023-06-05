What Does Princess Lilibet Look Like? Details on Whether She Favor Prince Harry or Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been extremely protective of their daughter, Princess Lilibet, when it comes to releasing photos. Keep reading for details on which parent the little girl resembles more.

Does Princess Lilibet Look More Like Prince Harry or Meghan Markle?

The couple has only released one official solo photo of Lilibet, and that was in honor of her first birthday on June 4, 2022. In the portrait taken by the pair’s favorite photographer, Misan Harriman, Lilibet — whose nickname is Lili — seems to favor her father. She had his red hair and blue eyes, pitcured as she sat on the lawn of Windsor, England’s Frogmore Cottage in an adorable blue dress and headband with a matching bow.

In the duo’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the former Suits star gushed over her little girl’s “blue blue blue” eyes. She’s also fair-skinned like her England born dad.

One other photo was released of Lili’s first birthday, but it was a black and white photo taken by Misan at Lili’s party while mom Meghan held her in her arms in a blanket. Thus, it was harder to determine the color of her hair and eyes.

How Many Times Have Prince Harry and Meghan Shown Photos of Princess Lilibet?

The protective parents allowed a handful of personal photo and videos of their daughter to be shown during Harry & Meghan, but none of them featured a clear picture of her face. Most showed Lili from the back, as in one, she rode atop Harry’s shoulders on their visit to England for the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee as they were photographed from behind.

Meghan was shown helping Lili learn how to walk in a video shown during the docuseries, presumably taken at the couple’s Montecito, California, estate. She was seen from behind toddling in between Meghan’s legs in green grass as the duchess held her daughter’s hands. With the sun shining down atop her head, her golden locks appeared slightly more strawberry blonde than in her birthday portrait. Another snapshot of Lili wearing the same outfit showed the little one crawling across the lawn.

When Was Princess Lilibet Born?

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor arrived on June 4, 2021, at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Her first name comes from the late queen’s family nickname while her middle moniker is a tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. While Lili was not born a princess, she became one when her grandfather, King Charles III, ascended to the throne upon the death of his mother in September 2022. Per the letters patent issued by King George V in 1917, the grandchildren of the sitting monarch are able to use the title “prince” and “princess.”

