Showing off their love! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a sweet kiss in a first look photo from their forthcoming Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

In the sweet black-and-white snap, released on Thursday, December 1, the couple were sitting in their kitchen enjoying an intimate moment. Meghan, 41, was dressed in a gown perched on the counter and leaning in for a kiss as Harry, 38, was wearing a tuxedo.

Netflix

This was the first of two promo images dropped by the streaming service to promote the forthcoming six-episode docuseries, which is set to “share the other side of their high-profile love story.”

According to Netflix’s official logline, Harry & Meghan “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.” In January 2020, nearly two years after they got married in May 2018, Harry and Meghan announced their departure to step away from Britain’s royal family. The pair made their departure permanent one year later.

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other,” the streaming service’s description concludes.

The second promotional image released ahead of the series was multiple photo booth images of the couple all cozied up. In one snap, the former Suits actress and her husband looked longingly into each other’s eyes. The second featured Meghan sporting a giant smile as Harry kissed her on the cheek.

Netflix

Together, Meghan and Harry are the parents of two kids — a son, Archie, born in May 2019 and a daughter, Lilibet, born in June 2021. While the duo likes to keep their private life out of the public eye since moving to California full time, the former Deal or No Deal star did give fans rare insight into her and Harry’s home life during the November 1 episode of her “Archetypes” podcast.

“The morning rush, I’m sure, it’ll only get more chaotic as they get older,” she gushed of her family’s morning routine. “But for me, it’s, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them. Always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie’s up.”

Meghan went on to explain that it’s “very important” she makes breakfast for her husband and two kids every day. “For me it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning,” she explained.

Furthermore, The Bench author gushed over her “great” husband and revealed what he’s like with their kids.

“How someone does this without a partner to help them through,” she wondered. “It is so much work to be a mom when you are just trying to be a conscious parent to raise good, kind, human beings and to do that solo is the most impressive, admirable thing on the planet.”

The docuseries announcement comes after Harry announced that his memoir, Spare, is set to be released in January 2023.