Spilling the tea! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new documentary, Harry & Meghan, is dropping soon on Netflix. See details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest project below.

When Does ‘Harry & Meghan’ Premiere?

Netflix has not revealed the official premiere date of Meghan, 41, and Harry’s latest project, simply teasing that the “global event” is “coming soon” via Twitter on Thursday, December 1. However, the documentary is reportedly set to release in December, per People.

Netflix

Harry & Meghan is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, known for past films Love, Marilyn, What Happened, Miss Simone? and Becoming Cousteau.

The royal couple, who started Archewell Productions, previously penned a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

What Happens in the ‘Harry & Meghan’ Trailer?

The first trailer for Harry, 38, and Meghan’s movie dropped on December 1 and gave an inside look into their personal lives together.

The promotional video showed pictures of the private couple at their 2018 wedding reception, which was held at Frogmore House, the Suits alum showing off her baby bump during one of her pregnancies and plenty of other happy snapshots throughout their relationship.

Netflix

There were many emotional moments, as well. A tense freeze-frame of Meghan, Harry, Prince William, Princess Kate (née Middleton), King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla (née Bowles) is shown from the 2020 Commonwealth Day Ceremony, which was the Duke and Duchess’ last event with the royal family before stepping back from their senior duties. Another snapshot shows Meghan sobbing while talking on the phone.

Meghan and Harry’s two children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, did not appear in the trailer, and it’s unclear if they will make an appearance in the documentary.

What Is ‘Harry & Meghan’ About?

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors … I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry said in the trailer after being asked “why” he and his wife wanted to make the film.

Meghan then appeared in a solo interview and said, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

It appears the documentary will be about their pivotal moments together as a couple, including their wedding and work as senior royals. The film will also seemingly touch on their decision to step back as senior royals in 2020 and making their exit permanent the following year. The couple has since moved to Montecito, California, where they’re raising their family.

Netflix

The “Archetypes” podcast host previously told Variety in October that it was “nice to be able to trust” a “seasoned director” like Liz with their “story.”

“It may not be the way we would have told it,” the When Sparks Fly actress noted. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

That being said, the pair remains hush-hush about the entirety of the plot. The Horrible Bosses actress acknowledged that she wasn’t “trying to be cagey” by remaining vague about their documentary. “I don’t read any press,” she told The Cut in August. “So I don’t know what’s confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible.”

Harry and Meghan have been gearing up to tell their story for over a year, with the Prince’s memoir, Spare, planned to be released on January 10, 2023.