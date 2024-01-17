Meghan Markle underwent a dramatic body transformation throughout 2023 that saw her lose a noticeable amount of weight. Fans are wondering if she took the weight loss drug Ozempic to achieve the results.

Did Meghan Markle Take Ozempic to Lose Weight?

The Duchess of Sussex has not commented publicly on her weight loss or how she achieved it. Amid her weight loss, however, social media users have speculated that she turned to the Hollywood-infamous diabetes drug used for weight loss slim down.

Why Has Meghan Markle Lost Weight?

Concerns for Meghan began when she stepped out on a warm, sunny day in August 2023 in Montecito, California, wearing a wool coat and a scarf wrapped around her neck. The duchess also wore a NuCalm biosignal processing disc on her wrist that the company claims can “lower stress quickly and reliably.”

“When Meghan is stressed, she barely eats. Friends say she’s dropped at least 15 pounds,” a source told Life ​& Style exclusively that month, explaining “she doesn’t have an appetite when she’s juggling a lot.”

That June, Meghan and husband Prince Harry were dropped by Spotify and later called “grifters” by a top executive.

“Meghan’s anxiety kicks in when she’s not in control,” explained the source, who said that after losing their lucrative contract with the streaming service, the pair were eager to find new ways to establish themselves as a Hollywood success story.

“It seems that the pressure of making her mark in Hollywood is finally getting to Meghan. Trying to reestablish herself, constant money problems, Harry traveling and leaving her home alone a lot — it all adds up. She’s stressed, and friends are afraid she could be spiraling,” the insider shared.

What Types of Exercise Does Meghan Markle Enjoy?

While the former Suits star hasn’t opened up about her current fitness routine, in a 2013 interview with Shape she confessed, “I love running but I think you have to find a workout routine that really speaks to you beyond trying to get goals for your body.”

“So, for me, running is I need it as much for my head and to clear my head as for keeping in shape. I love to jog. I do a lot of hot yoga, Moksha yoga specifically and then Pilates at Pilates Platinum in LA,” she revealed.

During the same interview, the former senior working royal dished on her diet, saying, “I try to avoid the things that are going to make me feel lethargic and sluggish. I eat mostly veggies and fish, but I am also a foodie! So on the weekend, all bets are off.”

“I think if you deprive yourself of anything you’re just going to crave it more. For me, it’s finding that balance, eating really good in the week and then treating yourself to whatever it is you want over the weekend,” she added.