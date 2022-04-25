Are They Still Saving People and Hunting Things? See What the Cast of ‘Supernatural’ Is Up to Now

Their demon hunting days may have come to an end, but the Supernatural cast is still family! The show ran for 15 seasons, airing on the WB network which has since become the CW. Starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki as Dean and Sam Winchester, respectively, the sometimes spooky series premiered in 2005 and became a cult-phenomenon for its, well, supernatural storylines.

“We really have become a family,” Jared told Us Weekly in May 2019. “Over 15 years, we’ve cut the fat. We didn’t fire anybody but if they didn’t like being there, they move on. So, the people that are there want to be there.”

In March of that year, the cast announced that the 15 season would be the show’s last, eliciting tears from their strong fanbase.

“We just told the crew that though we’re very, very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last,” Jensen told fans in an announcement video alongside Jared and costar Misha Collins, which was shared via Instagram at the time. “Fifteen years of a show that has certainly changed my life, I know it has changed these two guys’ lives. … Though we are excited for next year, it will be the finale — a big, grand finale of an institution.”

While the show’s series finale was briefly postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the cast said goodbye to their roles in November 2020. However, Jensen has teamed up with the CW to continue the Winchester legacy.

In June 2021, Deadline reported that Jensen and his wife, Danneel Ackles, would be the masterminds behind a prequel series titled The Winchesters.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?’” The Boys star told the publication in a statement at the time. “When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So, I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

While Sam and Dean aren’t set to be featured in the show, fans will get to see the beginning of their parents’ love story. John and Mary Winchester were played by Jeffery Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith, respectively, throughout Supernatural‘s original run.

Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of Supernatural is up to now.