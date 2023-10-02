Keiko Agena is perhaps best known as rock-and-roll loving Lane Kim on Gilmore Girls. While the Hawaiian-born actress may not have become a household name like her Gilmore Girls costars Melissa McCarthy or Alexis Bledel, she has been blessed with a long career and roles in other hit shows like Better Call Saul and Prodigal Son.

In the years since Gilmore Girls premiered, Keiko has voiced her desire to see more Asian representation on screen. “I’ve always been asked the question of, ‘Do you feel like it’s getting better over the years for Asian representation in Hollywood?’ and I have always said, ‘Well, it’s better than it has been, but we have a long way to go,’” Agena told Entertainment Tonight in 2018.

Scroll down to see photos of Keiko Agena’s total transformation over the years.