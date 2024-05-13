Ryan Reynolds on if Taylor Swift Revealed Baby No. 4's Name

Ryan Reynolds has shared whether or not pal Taylor Swift revealed the name of his and wife Blake Lively‘s baby No. 4 on her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

During the If star’s Monday, May 13, appearance on the Today show, host Savannah Guthrie pointed out, “Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics,” referring to the names of his three eldest daughters. The Grammy winner released the song “Betty,” ​which was named after Blake, 36, and Ryan’s third child, on her 2020 album Folklore, ​and the lyrics also included daughters James and Inez’s monikers.

However, Ryan, 47, implied the name of baby No. 4 didn’t appear on any of the 31 songs from TTPD: The Anthology. “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is, and I’ll say this: We’re still waiting,” he responded to Savannah, 52.

“She’s a prolific writer — I mean, what are we doing here? And ‘lazy’ is not a word I’d attach to Taylor,” the Deadpool star added.

Ryan and Blake have always been extremely private about their children. They’ve never released birth announcements and have kept details about their kids to a minimum.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The duo welcomed baby No. 4 sometime in early 2023, although to this day they have not revealed the sex or name of the child, as well as their birthdate. The only news fans got about the birth was when Blake shared a photo from a Super Bowl party in February 2023 showing she was no longer pregnant, after a picture in December 2022 featured the Gossip Girl alum with a huge baby bump.

Ryan confirmed their fourth child’s arrival but provided no other details in a June 15, 2023, Instagram post about his new Sling TV show Bedtime Stories. “The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child,” he wrote. “I can’t wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories.”

The Proposal star confirmed Betty’s moniker was revealed in Taylor’s song by the same name in an August 2021 SiriusXM town hall interview

“We surprised them with it. They didn’t know. They had no idea,” Ryan said of his three girls getting name dropped in “Betty. ”

He then joked, “We don’t tell them anything. We find they’re most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information.”

While Taylor, 34, wrote Folklore as an experiment in storytelling and creating characters and narratives, TTPD was much more personal. The double album was drawn from her real-life experiences in relationships and breakups with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and her on-again, off-again bond with The 1975’s Matty Healy. Taylor even included two songs believed to be about current boyfriend Travis Kelce: “The Alchemy” and “So High School.”