Blake Lively in Jumpsuit at Deadpool Premiere With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively Gives Superhero Vibes in Red Jumpsuit at ‘Deadpool’ Premiere With Ryan Reynolds

Jul 23, 2024 10:57 am·
Blake Lively gave major superhero vibes while attending the New York City premiere of her husband Ryan Reynolds’ new Marvel movie, Deadpool & Wolverine on Monday, July 22.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum, 36, walked the red carpet in a tight, ruby red and black laced off-the-shoulder jumpsuit. Her outfit was seemingly a nod to her husband’s Deadpool character, whose superhero costume shares the same color scheme.

The A-lister was joined by Ryan’s costar Hugh Jackman and mutual friend Gigi Hadid for the film’s premiere, which is set to hit theaters nationwide at the end of this week.

