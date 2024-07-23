Blake Lively in Jumpsuit at Deadpool Premiere With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively Gives Superhero Vibes in Red Jumpsuit at ‘Deadpool’ Premiere With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively gave major superhero vibes while attending the New York City premiere of her husband Ryan Reynolds’ new Marvel movie, Deadpool & Wolverine on Monday, July 22.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum, 36, walked the red carpet in a tight, ruby red and black laced off-the-shoulder jumpsuit. Her outfit was seemingly a nod to her husband’s Deadpool character, whose superhero costume shares the same color scheme.

The A-lister was joined by Ryan’s costar Hugh Jackman and mutual friend Gigi Hadid for the film’s premiere, which is set to hit theaters nationwide at the end of this week.